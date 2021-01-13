Latest Card for Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV This Saturday

Revealed after last week's episode of Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will meet in a Barbed Wire Massacre match at Hard to Kill this Saturday. The pair revived their long-running feud with a match on last week's episode of Impact, but rather than settle their differences once and for all, it ended with Edwards jumped by Callihan and Ken Shamrock after they kidnapped Alisha Edwards and locked her behind a fence. On Impact this week, Callihan cut a promo about meeting Edwards in Barbed Wire Massacre at Hard to Kill, playing up the violent nature of the match.

On Twitter, Callihan commented further:

BARBWIRE MASSACRE BARBWIRE MASSACRE BARBWIRE MASSACRE BARBWIRE MASSACRE BARBWIRE MASSACRE BARBWIRE MASSACRE BARBWIRE MASSACRE BARBWIRE MASSACRE 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 🩸 THIS SATURDAY ON PPV@IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill https://t.co/PxeTcnn36H — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) January 13, 2021

Yes. Well, The Chadster doesn't really condone matches with barbed wire or other weapons because what good is pro wrestling without rules? You might as well just watch a street fight or a Donald Trump presidency.

Other matches set for Hard to Kill on Saturday include the following: Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering face. Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, and Cousin Jake in an Old School Rules match. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz take on Havok and Neveah in the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament. Ethan Page will face his own alter ego, Karate Man, presumably in some sort of cinematic match that may be Page's last in Impact. Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Manik will defend the X-Division Championship in a triple threat against Chris Bey and Rohit Raju. And finally, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega teams with Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to take on Impact Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in the main event.

And in a final addition that came after last night's episode of Impact, Tenille Dashwood will team up with Kaleb with a K to take on Rosemary and Crazzy Steve.

Hard to Kill takes place this Saturday and can be viewed on traditional PPV or via the Fite app. The show will emanate from Skyway Studios, where all of Impact shows have taken place during the pandemic, presumably in front of an empty building. The Chadster will be amongst the team covering the PPV live on Bleeding Cool, so check back here Saturday night for live results. To order Hard to Kill on the Fite app, click here.