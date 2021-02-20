Latest Reboot for Natalya and Tamina Will Really Work This Time

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

The latest character reboot for longtime WWE Superstars Natalya and Tamina is set to really work this time, sources inside WWE's creative team undoubtedly believe. In a backstage interview conducted after WWE Smackdown last night, Natalya and Tamina revealed that they're tired of not being taken seriously, and now, after nearly 25 years combined in the company, they're finally going to do something about it.

Natalya and Tamina announce a new phase of their WWE careers in a post-match interview on Smackdown.
Natalya and Tamina announce a new phase of their WWE careers in a post-match interview on Smackdown.

"Listen. No one is ever going to tell us what our worth is," said Tamina in the interview. "Do you understand me? We went from reliable to undeniable. Do you understand that?"

"You understand that?" Natalya reiterated. "Do you understand that, Alyse? Now, you look like a really nice girl. A girl who smiles a lot backstage. And I know all about women that smile a lot. I used to be one of those women that walked around acting like everything was fine. Well, nothing is OK anymore. We are tired of being women that get taken for granted with smiles on our faces."

"We understand our history. We understand our legacy," she continued. "And quite frankly, I don't want to be a person that my grandfather would like. I've walked around here for way too long with a smile on my face and violence on my mind, and no one is ever going to tell us what our worth is ever again. Just like Tamina said: they should consider themselves warned."

With a promo like that, it's certain that these Superstars will begin a new, more relevant phase of their careers starting next week on WWE Smackdown. Another thing that's clear is that this is far more than some bullshit promo that no one will remember when Natalya and Tamina go back to being lower card jobbers to the stars. No, this is the start of a brand new era for Nayalya and Tamina. They said so!

Oh, just watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyygYQ1EaK8

About Jude Terror

A prophecy once said that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Sadly, that prophecy was wrong. Oh, Jude Terror was right. For ten years. About everything. But nobody listened. And so, Jude Terror has moved on to a more important mission: turning Bleeding Cool into a pro wrestling dirt sheet!

twitter   envelope   globe  