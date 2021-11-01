Law & Order: "Burn Notice" Star Jeffrey Donovan Tapped to Lead Revival

At the end of September, fans of Law & Order learned that franchise creator Dick Wolf & writer-showrunner Rick Eid (FBI, Chicago P.D.) will be teaming up to restart the series that started it all with its 21st season. Now, we're learning that Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) has been tapped to lead the revival as a new character, an NYPD detective. Wolf and Eid will executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce in association with Wolf Entertainment, with the expectation being that the series will join SVU and Organized Crime for a "Law & Order" primetime block. Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment are expected to reach out to former cast members shortly, with Law & Order actors Sam Waterson and Anthony Anderson reportedly in talks to join the project, which sees the series picking up from its original 20-season run.

"There are very few things in life that are literally 'dreams come true'. This is mine," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first announced. Rumors of the franchise's return began shortly after word came down that NBC wasn't moving forward with legal drama spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense. "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming in their statement on Tuesday. "The return of the flagship 'Law & Order' series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," added Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group, in their statement.