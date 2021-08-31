Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Vids Left Us Hungry, Not Thirsty

Okay, now that we have a slight pause in any casting news announcements, we can get back to our favorite part of covering NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. Yup, you know where we're going with this. Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) are back with their social media video message, and we're all the better for it people. This time around, it's Meloni with two videos in a row that carry a "food" theme to them. Either that or we were just really, really hungry while writing this.

But just in case you don't believe us, take a look at the first post with all of its' talk of sausages and how it gets made (get your mind out of the gutters, perverts):

As if that wasn't enough to get stomachs grumbling, Meloni stepped up his game by posting a video message to Hargitay from a cookout where apparently the corndogs are a must-have (and now we want to hit a street fair, dammit):

And here's a look at the most recent teaser posted for NBC's Thursday night "Law & Order" line-up returning this fall (with The Blacklist tagging along):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law & Order Thursdays Are Returning This Fall (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LpC4-8sBtg)

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu, Williamson will portray Preston Webb, Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster, and Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.

