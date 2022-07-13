Law & Order: OC – Christopher Meloni Signals S03 Start: "Here We Go"

On Thursday, September 22, Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise officially takes over NBC's Thursday night with a trifecta line-up. First up, we have the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order returning for Season 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the 24th season of the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU at 9 p.m. And then things wrap up with the third season of the Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime at 10 p.m. (with Bryan Goluboff (Co-EP, Law & Order: SVU) aboard as executive producer and showrunner). So now that the date is set, it's time to get to work on having those shows ready to go. And earlier today, Meloni shared a video on social media showing off an on-set image board from the previous two seasons before Meloni confirmed filming was underway with a "Here we go."

Here's a look at Meloni's Instagram post from earlier today signaling the start of work on the third season:

And in the following featurette "Setting the Scene," Meloni reveals what his favorite part of doing those "Law & Order" crossovers is (hint: it rhymes with "Mariska Hargitay"):

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for this season. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.