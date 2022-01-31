Law & Order: Organized Crime Welcomes Jennifer Beals to Season 2 Cast

With Dylan McDermott ready to make the jump from one Dick Wolf show to another (FBI: Most Wanted), NBC's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime is already setting up Stabler's (Meloni) next major big bad. But drug kingpin & corporate head Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson) won't be looking to snatch up power in NYC alone. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Jennifer Beals (The Book of Boba Fett) has been cast in the recurring role of Webb's wife. The role marks Beals' second time in the "Law & Order" universe, having guest-starred in the 2007 episode "Charity Case".

Now here's a look at a teaser for the return of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime from its Olympics break on Thursday, February 24th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law and Order Organized Crime 2×13 Promo (HD) Christopher Meloni spinoff (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAI75qMmzcY)

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," now in its second season, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates, and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.