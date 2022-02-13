Law & Order Season 21 Teaser: New Team, Different Times, Same Mission

By now you know that on February 24th, NBC officially turns over Thursday night primetime to Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" universe. But while the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU and Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime are more than enough reasons to book your Thursday nights with both shows, it's Sam Waterston returning as DA Jack McCoy for the 21st season of the original Law & Order that has us stoked. Now we're getting a new teaser giving Waterston, Anthony Anderson (Det. Kevin Bernard), Jeffrey Donovan (NYPD detective Frank Cosgrove), Hugh Dancy (Assistant DA Nathan Price), Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Kate Dixon), and Odelya Halevi (Assistant DA Samantha Maroun) a chance to introduce themselves as the newest (and returning) defenders dedicated to investigating crimes and prosecuting offenders.

Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid will executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce in association with Wolf Entertainment. Now here's a look at the teaser released earlier today, featuring some very familiar words being tackled in a new way as Law & Order returns for Season 21 on Thursday, February 24, for the kick-off of "Law & Order Thursdays":

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first released. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off." The revived series will continue its classic bifurcated format and will once again follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said when the news of the series return was first announced, "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."