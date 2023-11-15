Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, nbc, preview, season 23

Law & Order Season 23: Jeffrey Donovan Reportedly Not Returning

When NBC's Law & Order returns in Early 2024 for Season 23, it will reportedly do so without Jeffrey Donovan's Det. Frank Cosgrove.

When NBC's Law & Order returns in Early 2024 for a 13-episode, shortened Season 23, it will do so without Jeffrey Donovan's Det. Frank Cosgrove. In an article from TV Line that went live earlier today (NBC did not respond & Donovan's reps did not respond to the initial report), the search is underway for a new series regular to replace Donovan's Cosgrove on a cast that includes Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks. Reports are that the move comes due to "creative reasons,' with the character exiting the long-running series after two seasons.

NBC's Law & Order was created by & executive-produced by Dick Wolf – with Rick Eid, Arthur Forney & Peter Jankowski joining Wolf as executive producers. The long-running procedural is produced by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Donovan is best known for his role as former CIA operative Michael Westen in USA Network's hit series Burn Notice for seven seasons. In addition, the actor received critical praise for playing North Dakota mobster Dodd Gerhardt in Noah Hawley & FX's Fargo and as Charlie Haverford in Hulu's Shut Eye. Donovan is also well known for Soldado, opposite Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro; Villains, opposite Bill Skarsgård and Kyra Sedgwick; Honest Thief, opposite Liam Neeson, Denis Villeneuve's Sicario, Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar (playing Robert F. Kennedy) and The Changeling, Rob Reiner's LBJ (as John F. Kennedy), and Ric Roman Waugh's Shotcaller.

