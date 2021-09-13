Law & Order: SVU Preview: Benson in Danger Finds Stabler at the Scene

A week from this Thursday, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler return for NBC's "Law & Order" Thursday night, with SVU kicking off its 23rd season and Organized Crime grilling into its second season. For SVU viewers, the new season kicks off with some major changes already on the way with Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Kat Tamin) and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland) departed with the season-opener. But that's not all, based on the recently-released teaser for the long-running series's two-hour return. Following the 22nd season finale, Benson has handcuffs ready for Congressman Howard (Ben Rappaport) in a sex-for-housing case. Except that Congressman Howard has other plans, ones that involve The White House and not "The Big House." Next thing we know, Benson's life is in danger when her car goes off the side of the road- with a concerned Stabler at the scene telling Benson, "Liv, stay with me" (get ready to swoon and hope for righteous retribution).

In the first of SVU's two-episode premiere, "And the Empire Strikes Back" finds Benson's loyalty to Garland tested. Meanwhile, Rollins and Carisi try to keep their witnesses on board when a powerful congressman is identified as a suspect. Following that, "Never Turn Your Back on Them has the search for a missing witness leading Fin and Kat down a dangerous path. Chief McGrath puts pressure on Garland and Benson to get a conviction. In the season-opener to Organized Crime, Stabler and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) look to take down a notorious family involved in NYC's cocaine trade. Now here's a look at the newest promo, with the "Law & Order" franchise returning Thursday, September 23rd:

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence. As commander of the SVU, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all. She leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past as a product of rape and her responsibility as a trailblazer in survivor advocacy, both of which influence the way she relates to the victims and perpetrators of each case. As Benson's second-in-command, Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) adds a unique sense of humor and undercover investigative experience, making him a formidable match for any partner. Senior Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has earned her place as an integral part of the team while facing head-on the emotional toll it takes to work SVU, while Officer Katriona "Kat" Azar Tamin (Jamie Gray Hyder) learns the ropes and pushes boundaries in her first year on the squad. Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) brings a fresh outlook and distinctive style of investigation to his cases while navigating the politics of the DA's office. Deputy Chief Christian Garland (Demore Barnes) leads his team with charisma and lives the contemporary principles he aims to apply to the entire NYPD.

