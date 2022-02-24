Law & Order Virtual Fan Day Event Rescheduled for Next Week

UPDATE 6:42 PM ET: In light of the current world events taking place in Ukraine, NBC & Wolf Entertainment have postponed this evening's "Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event" to next Thursday, March 3, at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on YouTube. Here's a look at the tweet confirming the date change:

Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event has been moved to March 3 at 5pm ET/2pm PT — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 24, 2022

ORIGINAL POST: So today's the day we're not sure even diehard "Law & Order" fans thought would come. In a few hours, Sam Waterston & Law & Order return for its 21st season after a bit of a "pause," teaming up with the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU and the Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime for a massive night of "DUN-DUNing" that Dick Wolf subtly titles "Law & Order Thursdays." To help set the mood for the major dramatic trifecta heading our way, NBC and Wolf Entertainment are hosting the first-ever virtual "Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event" kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on YouTube (leading up to the premiere of Law & Order at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on NBC). From an exclusive look inside the SVU writers' room and an Organized Crime "Who Said?" trivia game to a tour of the Law & Order set from Anthony Anderson'/Det. Kevin Bernard, virtual attendees can expect behind-the-scenes looks, exclusive interviews, and maybe even a surprise or two.

But if we're not enough to convince you to check out "Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event," let some familiar faces do the convincing for us (and you can be part of the event here):

Joining Waterston's DA Jack McCoy & Anderson's Det. Kevin Bernard is Jeffrey Donovan/NYPD detective Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy/Assistant DA Nathan Price, Camryn Manheim/Lieutenant Kate Dixon & Odelya Halevi/Assistant DA Samantha Maroun. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Law & Order, returning for Season 21 on February 24:

Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce in association with Wolf Entertainment.

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first released. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off." The revived series will continue its classic bifurcated format and will once again follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said when the news of the series return was first announced, "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."