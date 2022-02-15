Law & Order: Waterston, Anderson, Hargitay, Meloni & More Talk Return

With Dick Wolf's "Law & Order Thursdays" bringing together the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU, the Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime, and the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order on one night beginning February 24, viewers are getting a chance to learn a little more about what they can expect from the flagship series as is kicks off its 21st season. What follows is a featurette where Hargitay and Meloni get a chance to offer their thoughts on the mega-merger happening Thursday nights, but the stars of this one are Waterston/DA Jack McCoy, Anthony Anderson'/Det. Kevin Bernard, Jeffrey Donovan/NYPD detective Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy/Assistant DA Nathan Price, Camryn Manheim/Lieutenant Kate Dixon, and Odelya Halevi/Assistant DA Samantha Maroun.

For a chance to see how times have changed for the long-running series but its sense of law and order remains constant



Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce in association with Wolf Entertainment.

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first released. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off." The revived series will continue its classic bifurcated format and will once again follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said when the news of the series return was first announced, "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."