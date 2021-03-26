Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?

With the big Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) two-hour, two-series "Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime" crossover event now less than a week away, it's time for NBC to start ramping up the promotional machine to get an already excited viewership foaming at the mouth by the time Thursday, April 1 hits. So in the interest of corporate synergy, it only makes sense that Meloni would check in with late-night host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to bring along a preview and discuss his return. In the clip below (which kicks off with another fine example of his twisted sense of humor), Meloni admits that he was surprised by the level of excitement over his return and reunion with Hargitay. When it came to filming, he said it felt like "it was yesterday" and that once the cameras rolled on the duo, it was a "seamless, effortless endeavor."

Oh, and we mentioned a preview, right? Starting around the 5: mark, check out a more detailed look at the dinner conversation between Stabler and Ice-T's Fin- in particular, the smidge of jealousy across Stabler's face when Fin gives him the intel on what Benson's personal life has been like since he left:

In the following teaser, Meloni's Stabler knows that he's paid for his past mistakes, but he's not going to let that stop him from moving forward. As you're about to see, he's trying to make things right in a world that's changed- but so has he:

Here's a look at the previously-released teaser for the big "'Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime' Crossover Event" focusing on the backstory leading up to the reunion- of particular interest is the focus on how Benson thought she knew Stabler only to be shell-shocked to learn of his sudden departure. Clearly, the two have some decade-old issues to deal with:

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Joining Meloni on the series are Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story), Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy), and Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as series regulars, with Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man), Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), and Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer) in recurring roles. Dick Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski.