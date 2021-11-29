Law & Order: SVU – Donal Logue, Ari'el Stachel Return; SVU/OC Teaser

While the Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)-starring Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime have some huge holiday crossover plans for December 9th, that's far from the only big things going on in the "L&O" universe. Along with the return of the flagship series in February 2022, SVU will see Donal Logue's Lt. Declan Murphy return in January 2022 to assist the unit with a series of coordinated hate crimes. In addition, Ari'el Stachel's Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode (with TVLine first reporting the news exclusively).

Now here's a look at what we know about the next big "Law & Order" crossover event set for Thursday, December 9th- from both a teaser promo and episode overview standpoint. Over the course of "People vs. Richard Wheatley" and "The Christmas Episode," Richard Wheatley stands trial for Kathy Stabler's murder with now-defense attorney Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) defending Wheatley. As if that wasn't stressful enough, Eli Stabler (Nicky Torchia) goes missing and Stabler needs Bensons's help to find him. "It will be a very 'Law & Order' Christmas," OC showrunner Ilene Chaiken teased when discussing the spinoff's half of the crossover. "I'll just say: I hope we don't ruin Christmas for you for all time." Uh-oh… here's hoping that Santa Claus isn't a Stabler/Benson fan for the creative team's sake:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law and Order SVU 23×09 Promo (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkpAIF7Ez9E)

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9 "People vs. Richard Wheatley": Carisi tries Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) for the murder of Kathy Stabler; Benson finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba (Raúl Esparza) agrees to take the case. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9 "The Christmas Episode": When Eli goes missing, Stabler asks Benson and the task force to help him find his son; Wheatley considers his future. Written by Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken & Matt Olmstead.