Law & Order: OC S02 E02/03 Images: Stabler's Mom Returns; That Letter

This Thursday brings Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) back together for a three-hour Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime event block that finds, among a ton of things, Stabler's mother (Ellen Burstyn) making a surprise return, Ron Cephas Jones' Congressman Kilbride making Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) an interesting offer, and… there's the matter of that letter between Stabler & Benson. So with that in mind, here's a look at a preview for this week's Law & Order: Organized Crime, "New World Order" / "The Outlaw Eddie Wagner":

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 E02/03 "New World Order" / "The Outlaw Eddie Wagner": Stabler's loyalty is put to the test at work, and again at home when his mother unexpectedly shows up. While Jet steps into the field to secure necessary intel for the team, Bell considers a proposition from Congressman Kilbride. Stabler and Benson air some long-standing grievances. Guest-starring Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones, and Mariska Hargitay.

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich plays Flutura Briscu, Williamson portrays Preston Webb, Diaz plays Sgt. Bill Brewster & Mihok portrays Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.