Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Praises Swann; Is That Matt Ryan?

In our last update on production on the sixth season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, we were getting the heads up from series star Caity Lotz (Sara Lance aka White Canary) that she was on the fifth day of directing the season's fifth episode, "The Satanist's Apprentice" (written by Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt). When we last left our Legends, some little green folk had abducted Sara- which means this go-around kicks off with our heroes out to rescue their fearless leader and hunt down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history. Now, we're getting another look from Lotz on how things are going- and how much she appreciates being back in the director's chair again.

Here's a look at Lotz's behind-the-scenes tweet, which not just throws a whole lotta love Olivia Swann's (Astra) way but also features an unexpected (even by him) photobomb from Matt Ryan (Constantine)- or is that his stunt double? We'll be honest- we're not quite sure. Either way… greetings!

So grateful to directing again this season. We had so much fun last night even though we didn't wrap until 3:30am! @liviaswann has been such a rock star can't wait for you all to see her in this ep! pic.twitter.com/j3DOsqCLcM — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 12, 2020

The previous four episodes include season-opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), followed by "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust), "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter), and "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer). Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.