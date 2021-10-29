Legends of Tomorrow Director Updates Episode 709; Episode 710 Details

Even with the team from The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow celebrating their 100th episode this week, there's no rest for the Waveriders even with all of the party hats, balloons, and confetti. Co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu gave fans a heads up earlier this week that Episode 710 "The Fixed Point" (directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh) had just started production. This means that director Eric Dean Seaton's Episode 709 "Lowest Common Demoninator" (written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever) has finished up, with the director sharing some looks behind-the-scenes looks as well as a rundown of just how massive of a shoot it was in relatively brief period of time.

"The ['DC's Legends of Tomorrow'] numbers game goes like this: 9 Shoot Days, 2 days with 95 and 93 setups, shot in 3 different styles, covering 4 different genres, starring 10 amazing humans game for anything and propelled by over 150 fantastic crew members ready for everything. Put that all that together and you get over 100 episodes of excellence and one amazingly bonkers, hauntingly hilarious, magical [director's life] adventure I will never forget," wrote Seaton in the caption to the post that included a number of looks behind the scenes (including when they celebrated the 100th episode on the set):

So from Rip Hunter's first welcome on the Waverider to a glimpse of the show's 100th episode, here's a look at our Legends' own timeline- 100 episodes in 100 seconds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow – 100 Episodes in 100 Seconds | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUycDFQ6bC8)

Now here's a look at the promo for next week's episode, "Speakeasy Does It" (followed by three preview images):

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 4 "Speakeasy Does It": PROTECTION – When the Legends arrive in Chicago, they come across a speakeasy that caters to a diverse crowd, however their presence results in upsetting a mob who in turn burn down the club. Wanting to make things right, Zari (Tala Ashe) demands they help to fix the club by throwing a party, with a special performance by The Bullet Blondes, to help raise money to rebuild it. Coincidentally, Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are also in Chicago and feel compelled to help a female musician sever ties to the mob, while also trying to reach the Legends. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekham) points out something that Nate (Nick Zano) never realized about his relationship track record. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, and "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.