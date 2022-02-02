Legends of Tomorrow: Donald Faison's S07 Finale Role Sounds "Gold"-en

With The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow launching a new episode tonight, fans are learning about some major casting news for the March 2nd season finale. EW is reporting that Donald Faison (Scrubs, Clueless) has joined the cast in an interestingly unnamed role, one that would return for an eighth season if the network gives the green light. Here's a look at the description for Faison's character, who will be making his debut in S07E13 "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" (directed by Kevin Mock and written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu), which to us sound a bit like a take on Booster Gold (???):

"The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is a good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!"

"We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider," said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu in a statement to EW. "We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can't wait for our fans to see who he's playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season." For Faison, the news is a geek's dream come true: "I have been a fan of Legends of Tomorrow since the first season, and have always wanted to be a part of the DC Comics universe. I'm excited to join such a talented cast."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 7 Episode 11 | Rage Against The Machines Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ickRLsb-D-U)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 11 "Rage Against the Machines": INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn't go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is sidelining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.