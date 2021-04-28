Legends of Tomorrow: Lisseth Chavez Talks Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz

When The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns this Sunday night, May 2, with "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (directed by Kevin Mock; written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), our Legends' fearless leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) has been captured by some pesky aliens, meaning a battle through time and space to not only get her back but also to save the timestream from some seriously nefarious plans. A new face set to help our heroes save the day in a very big way is "certified" alien hunter Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Lisseth Chavez)- and now Chavez is discussing with EW her character's role this season and more- here's a look at some highlights.

How Would Chavez Describe Spooner?: "She's just a tough, fearless, intuitive individual. Her fearless personality, I think, just fits in with all the missions that they go into. She's a survivor and I feel like she meets them at a really good time."

Spooner's Not Exactly a "Team Player" at First: "There is going to be some friction, some conflict just because she's sort of there — I don't know how much I can or can't say — she's not too fond of the idea of even joining the team. She's there against her will, in the beginning. So there is going to be some conflict between the Legends and her." Much of that has to do with Spooner living on her own and apart from others. "She does live off the grid away from everyone. When she meets the Legends and is placed in the position to help out, she's not used to the environment," Charvez continued. "So, at first, it is going to be hard for her to measure, even understand what's going on. But there is going to be some… I guess you'll see, we'll learn how she gets along and Spooner will also learn a lot about herself and it's going to be fun and interesting."

Who Will Spooner Bond with The Most?: Chavez was hesitant to give away too much, but did say: "We will see that quite soon, too. It's crazy, because we're all so different, but I feel we all have something in common. But you will see her get closer to some people faster than others just because we have a similar story. So, that'll be interesting to see unfold." Pressed for names, Chavez remained spoiler-free- but did reveal that viewers will know "within the first three episodes."

What Was Chavez's Favorite Part of Joining "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"?: "Even though I don't get to do any of my stunts, I do get to see it. It's just something that I've never really been on a show where you get to do stunts or actually see it. So just seeing it up close and seeing all the action that's happening around me. It's fun. And also shooting outdoors. Shooting in Vancouver is truly a dream. You have it all. And I'm a huge tree lover. So just being able to shoot in that environment has been like a dream, to be honest."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Extended Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxlNk_uPcLs)

Now here's a look at a set of preview images for this Sunday's season-opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance":

Now here's a look back at the original teaser released for the return of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPA2QuWCkYQ)

Here's an updated look at the episode line-up so far for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E01 "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner)

S06E02 "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust)

S06E03 "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter)

S06E04 "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer)

S06E05 "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.