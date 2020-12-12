Legends of Tomorrow S06 Director Caity Lotz Offers Greetings from Set

With all of the changes taking place across The CW's Arrowverse, it's both comforting and ironic that a show like DC's Legends of Tomorrow that deals with change on an almost weekly basis would be the show that offers viewers a sense of "safe harbor" and stability. Unfortunately, neither of those are characteristics that viewers can expect from the currently-in-production sixth season of the long-running series. When we last left our Waverider folks, a bunch of little green folk had abducted Sara Lance aka White Canary (Caity Lotz)- which means this go-around kicks off with our Legends looking to rescue Sara and hunt down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history. But Lotz won't just be in on the action in front of the camera, taking to Instagram to offer greetings from the set of the fifth episode, "The Satanist's Apprentice." Written by Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt, the episode finds Lotz helming the director's chair- and in the following post, we learn that Lotz and her team are on the fifth day of directing and get a look at the director in action.

The previous four episodes include season-opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), followed by "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust), "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter), and "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer). Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz)

While it's still too early for specific details on the "little green men," series co-showrunner Phil Klemmer sees the sixth season's "big bads" as a way of streamlining the season's storyline mythology. Considering just how deeply complex this season's narratives became, the change is a welcome one: "I think we like them because on the surface they were so stupid. You get to this fatigue at the end of a season where your mythology becomes very complicated and your bad guys' plans, you know, take a lot of explanation and they become a little heady when you start talking about free will and Fates, and you're just looking for a palette cleanser, " Klemmer explained. "To think about little green men with laser guns who just want to rule the world, you know, Marvin the Martian kinda shape, you're like, "Yes, that's what we need!" Not having to understand who our villains are on any kind of emotional scale means we can focus on the emotional stories of our characters, but then it's just a story of how do we kick these guys' asses."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.