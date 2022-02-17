Legends of Tomorrow S07 Finale Images: Things Don't Look Too "Golden"

Though the long-running Arrowverse series returns next week, a ton of attention is already being focused (and understandably so) on the season finale The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" (set for March 2nd). First, because this is "Legends" and we all know that know how to pull off a season finale cliffhanger or three. But what sets this one apart is the second reason, with Donald Faison (Scrubs, Clueless) joining the cast in a mysterious role that some are speculating could be Booster Gold based on the description released (see below). Well, we have some good news and bad news. The bad news? Unfortunately, we don't have any preview images of Faison to offer- at least not yet. The good news? Thankfully, we do have preview images for the season finale for you to check out, followed by the official overview for "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" (and stick around for more clues about the identity of Faison's character).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 13 "Knocked Down, Knocked Up": SEASON FINALE – The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman.) Itching to get back to doing what they love best, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Macallan) because she doesn't know how she will react. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

Set to debut in the season finale, the description for Faison's character includes words and phrases such as "golden years," "boost," and "unauthorized time traveler" (see below) has folks believing we're about to get Booster Gold introduced into the Arrowverse. On a recent episode of his "Scrubs" podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with co-star & friend Zach Braff, Faison touched upon the news just enough to keep the dumpster fires of speculation raging. Now to be fair, unless you can speak "Beep" then getting a confirmed name is going to be damn near impossible. But Fiason's excitement about the role was more than evident (starting at the 17:40 mark).

"I've written a bunch of things on my whiteboard, one of them was being in the DC Universe and it has officially happened, dude," Faison expressed to Braff. From there, Faison confirms that he's joining the long-running series as… [BEEP]. From there, Braff commented that fans had been hitting him up under the assumption that Faison would play Booster Gold to ask if he'll play… and then we got another [BEEP] (though we're guessing Blue Beetle… maybe Skeets?). Faison clearly agreed with the fans, before then confirming his role (and if Braff ever got that [BEEP] role) is live-action. Well, that was all Braf needed to hear so he joked that Berlanti can sign him up (though Vancouver might be a problem). Here's a look at the episode:

"The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is a good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!"

"We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider," said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu when the news was first announced. "We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can't wait for our fans to see who he's playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season." For Faison, the news is a geek's dream come true: "I have been a fan of Legends of Tomorrow since the first season, and have always wanted to be a part of the DC Comics universe. I'm excited to join such a talented cast."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.