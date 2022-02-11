Legends of Tomorrow S07E12 Images: Beebo Pinata? Now That's Just Mean

While we're quite sure everyone has their minds laser-focused on the season finale "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" for a confirmation on that "golden" role that Donald Faison (Scrubs, Clueless) was brought on board for, let's not lose sight of next week's DC's Legends of Tomorrow return episode "Too Legit to Quit" (directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot). Thankfully, we have an interesting set of preview images to offer to help you remember, as Gideon (Amy Pemberton) goes to some extreme lengths to save our Legends. But could Sara (Caity Lotz) and the crew already have a plan to save the day? Check out the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for clues to those answers. And yes, we will need to address the message that a Beebo pinata sends… haven't they watched the holiday special?!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 12 "Too Legit to Quit": PROTOCOL – With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.