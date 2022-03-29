Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk

If you're like us then you need The CW to get off its collective butt and give DC's Legends of Tomorrow its eighth season. Along with the team pulling off what might be the best creative season of its run so far, we need to see where things are heading with Donald Faison's (Scrubs) now-confirmed Booster Gold. We've already learned how important the character is in the "bigger picture" just by the fact that he's already made a "guest appearance" over on The Flash. The last time we checked in with Faison about the casting, he was discussing it with his friend, podcast co-host & Scrubs co-star Zach Braff during an episode of their Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald podcast. During their conversation, the topic shifted to how viewers on social media have been pushing for Braff to play the Ted Kord version of Blue Beetle- an idea Braff was more than willing to support (more on that below). Well, in this week's episode they return to the topic with Faison admitting that the series not being renewed yet has him feeling "nervous." After side-tracking to sample some intro music (definitely worth listening to), the duo discusses getting into shape especially if they end up suiting up for "Legends" while Faison makes another plea to The CW to shine that green light on Season 8.

Here's a look (well, more like listen) to what the two had to say on the Blue Beetle front starting at the 8:30 mark:

Starting at around the 2:45 mark of the previous episode, Faison and Braff discussed the former's new role when the conversation turned to the folks on social media pushing for Braff to join Faison as Blue Beetle. And in case you're wondering if there was any pause or moment of reflection on Braff's part? Think again, because he made it known for the record that all EP Greg Berlanti needed to do was call him and he's there. But out of that conversation also came Faison's confirmation that he would be a series regular on the show if it's picked up for its eighth season.

The description of Faison's character that was released at the beginning of February included words & phrases such as "golden years," "boost," and "unauthorized time traveler" has folks believing we're about to get Booster Gold introduced into the Arrowverse:

The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is a good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.