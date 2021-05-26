Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E05 Preview: Astra Adjusts & Sara Rebels

While it's true that DC's Legends of Tomorrow won't be back this Sunday- taking the holiday weekend off but returning to cause even more problems on Sunday, June 6. But that's not the only scheduling news the show made this week, with The CW announcing that both LoT and Batwoman will be moving to Wednesday nights in the fall. But we're getting a little ahead of ourselves. When the series returns in June, Kayla (Aliyah O'Brien) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are taking the Waverider to track Sara (Caity Lotz, who also directs this episode) while the rest of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are heading on over to Constantine's (Matt Ryan) place to see how Astra (Olivia Swann) is adjusting to being mortal- with no help from Constantine. Meanwhile, Sara confronts who's been behind the hell she's been running through and looks to rally the troops for a great escape- as you're about to see in the following preview images for "The Satanist's Apprentice":

Now here's a look at what viewers can expect when DC's Legends of Tomorrow crashlands back on The CW on Sunday, June 6 (yup, that's a pass for the upcoming weekend):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Episode 5 | The Satanists Apprentice Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB3SfeeL2Tk)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 5 "The Satanist's Apprentice": BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbiBFR8I23g)

Now here's an updated look at the remaining episode line-up for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.