Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E05 Preview: Astra Misses Her Blood Pool

With now-human Kayla (Aliyah O'Brien) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) heading out on the Waverider by themselves to track Sara (Caity Lotz, who also directs this episode), the rest of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are heading on over to Constantine's (Matt Ryan) place where everyone will get to see how Astra (Olivia Swann) is adjusting to being mortal (ummm… yeah… about that…). Speaking of Sara, she finally confronts who's behind her kidnapping and hopes to rally the troops for a great escape. responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Unfortunately, the Arrowverse series will be taking a break this weekend and returning the following Sunday- but on the plus side? More time for previews of "The Satanist's Apprentice"- but for now, we'll start with a promo.

Now here's a look at what viewers can expect when DC's Legends of Tomorrow crashlands back on The CW on Sunday, June 6 (yup, that's a pass for the upcoming weekend):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Episode 5 | The Satanists Apprentice Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB3SfeeL2Tk)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 5 "The Satanist's Apprentice": BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbiBFR8I23g)

Now here's an updated look at the remaining episode line-up for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.