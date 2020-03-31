On the penultimate round of FOX's reality competition series LEGO Masters, our final three teams find themselves travelling to "a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away" – that's right, brick-building fans: it's a Star Wars theme. Over the course of the hour, teams will compete to build their perfect LEGO robot – and trust me, there will be some "experts" on hand to give them the once-over. Following that, our competitors are tasked with recreating an iconic scene from the the film franchise.

Series host Will Arnett, judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett are joined this week by that trio of robo-divas themselves – BB-8, C-3PO, and R2-D2 – as we see how strong The Force is in one of our teams.

But before we look at the following preview for "Star Wars," here's a look at our standings: Tyler & Amy walked away with the top prize again (with Mark & Boone safe)- while Aaron & Christian were eliminated and Sam & Jessica finding themselves "at risk".

"LEGO Masters" season 1, episode 9 "Star Wars": In an epic "Star Wars"-themed episode, Will Arnett and guests BB-8, C-3PO and R2-D2 challenge the remaining contestants to build their own droids and replicate iconic scenes inspired by the beloved film franchise. Only the builds that evoke the most visual creativity and attention to detail will impress the judges enough to move forward

FOX's LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B, and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group, for The LEGO Group. Anthony Dominici executive-produces the FOX series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

FOX's LEGO Masters airs Wednesdays, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.