LEGO Pixar: BrickToons Trailer: The Incredibles, Finding Nemo & More

Hitting Disney+ on September 4th, LEGO Pixar: BrickToons features brand-new shorts from Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Brave, and Coco.

Did you really think the influential animation studio was going to let Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios have all of the LEGO fun? In two weeks, Disney+ viewers will have a chance to enter the world of LEGO Pixar: BrickToons – a brand-new series of shorts featuring some Pixar characters that we have a feeling you might recognize. Catch up with Marlin and Dory from Finding Nemo, Jack-Jack and his super siblings Dash and Violet from The Incredibles, Lightning McQueen and Mater from Cars, Merida and her rambunctious baby brothers from Brave, and Miguel and Hector from Coco in their own LEGO-styled animated adventures.

Don't forget! All five episodes of the upcoming LEGO Pixar animated adventures begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on September 4th. Now, here's a look at the official image gallery previewing the upcoming series – followed by some corporate "word stew" about the streaming service from "The Mouse":

