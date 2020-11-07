LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Previews The Child, Kylo, Leia & More

Following up on the release of the official trailer for LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Disney+ and LEGO have released a compilation of preview shorts to help get you into the spirit of Life Day. In the opener, the Jedi and the Dark Side battle to create the most festive display in the sky, from snowflakes to candy canes. Following that, the Jedi trick the AT-AT Walkers by wrapping them in colorful holiday lights. Then we're treated to an appearance from The Mandalorian's The Child aka "Baby Yoda," waking up to a very snowy morning. From there, Kylo Ren has a gift exchange that turns into an epic battle. Finally, the Ewoks celebrate the holidays with Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca by decorating the Millennium Falcon.

So far (because we're keeping fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with hope for some "mystery guest stars) Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers). Here's a look at what the holidays have in store when the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special lands on streaming screens on Tuesday, November 17:

Directly following the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. The special is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also a co-executive producer. Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone serve as executive producers.