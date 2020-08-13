LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Will Also Be "Rise of Skywalker" Sequel

Great news, "Star Wars" universe fans! Disney+ is releasing the "Star Wars Holiday Special" on Tuesday, November 17. Okay, let me be more specific: the streaming service will be releasing a new "Star Wars Holiday Special"- not the infamous 1978 CBS "special" that introduced us to not only Boba Fett but also to the concept of "so bad that it's good." Disney+ is teaming with LEGO for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which not only embraces the "Life Day" concept from the previous special but also serves (based on the description released below) as a sequel of sorts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Though the voice cast for the special has not been officially released, it is expected that most of the film actors will return to voice their characters' animated version.

The special will reunite Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co-branded content can.

Directly following the events of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?