LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation: Weird Al Yankovic Shares Music Video

In case you forgot, today's the start of vacation day! And we're not talking about just any vacation… we're talking about Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. Set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the special features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous "LEGO Star Wars" specials (more on that below). Not only that, but we also get the original song "Scarif Beach Party" performed by Weird Al. And to honor the occasion, Weird Al has tweeted out the music video for the single.

With Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation currently streaming, here's a look at the music video for "Scarif Beach Party":

Um… so I guess I've got a NEW SINGLE out?? (Hey, it's news to me too!) "Scarif Beach Party" is apparently available wherever stuff is streamed or sold these days. And LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is on @disneyplus right now! pic.twitter.com/O62H3hvzbg — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) August 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the newest preview for LEGO Group, Disney+ & Lucasfilm's LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation:

And here's a look back at the official trailer and overview:

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: "Weird Al" Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa. David Shayne writes & executive produces, with Ken Cunningham directing. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron serve as executive producers. Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.