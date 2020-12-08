Leonhart's Pokémon TCG Openings: YouTube Creator Spotlight

Lee Steinfeld, the voice actor better known as Leonhart is one of the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game-focused content creators. He has been publishing videos on his YouTube channel since November 28th, 2014. Here's a look at where he started, what his channel has to offer, and what he is doing now. Leonhart's channel began with a large array of videos focusing on 90s nostalgia. Early topics were Legend of Zelda, Nintendo 64, Final Fantasy, Nickelodeon's SNICK (remember that!?), and more. The channel truly found its way, though, when Leonhart focused on a beloved, life-long hobby of his: Pokémon. More specifically, Pokémon cards.

For more than half a decade, Leonhart has entertained collectors by essentially doing what we do at home… opening packs of Pokémon TCG. It's not only the vicarious thrill we get that makes collectors feel like they're opening cards due to Leonhart's POV angle, but it's also his bombastic personality and sheer enthusiasm for the cards that draws in viewers.

As the channel expands, so too does his ventures. Just last week, Leonhart released his own personal box of Pokémon cards including a custom Leonhart card that immediately sold out and shot to the number one slot of Amazon's best-selling trading cards. While Leonhart's channel has grown in success, much of the content he makes these days is for charity, with much of it going to mental health causes. Though, of course, his personal collection is stunning due to a lifetime of collecting and genuinely loving Pokémon.

The top five most viewed videos on his channel include: