Lesnar Returns as Smackdown Goes Head-to-Head with Rampage

WWE Smackdown is getting preempted to FS1 again next week, but WWE has a trick up their sleeve to help stave off too steep a ratings drop: The Beast Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar will return to Smackdown ahead of his Crown Jewel match for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns next week.

Also, following a failed contract signing ahead of the Smackdown Women's Championship three-way at Crown Jewel, Becky Lynch will face Sasha Banks one-on-one on Smackdown next week. Maybe Sonya Devilled can get Sasha to sign the contract then?

After a shockingly-long build by WWE standards, the feud between Naomi and Sonya Deville will progress to the next level when Naomi faces Deville in the ring on next week's episode of WWE Smackdown.

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn won their respective King of the Ring matches on Smackdown this week, so next week they'll face each other. Since we know Sami isn't allowed in Saudi Arabia, that means Balor will have to pick up the win here.

Speaking of tournaments, The Queen's Crown tournament will also continue on Smackdown, as the winners of the two two-minute women's matches on Smackdown this week will face each other. Maybe WWE can afford to give them four minutes this time? We'll have to wait and see.

Remember, Smackdown is airing on FS1 instead of Fix next week, and they'll also be going an extra half-hour, which means part of the show will be up against AEW Rampage, a fact which didn't go unnoticed by Tony Khan.

I saw you're doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can't wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It's been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

