Lioness: Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman Series Gets New Name & Images

The Taylor Sheridan Universe continued making news on Friday (check out what's going on with Yellowstone here) with first-look images and an overview of the highly-anticipated espionage thriller Special Ops: Lioness. Stemming from Sheridan, the streaming series stars lead & executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner & executive producer Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman. Stemming from MTV Entertainment Studios & 101 Studios and streaming exclusively on Paramount+, here's a look at what we can expect:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is based on a real-life program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness also stars series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier – with Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly in a recurring role. Sheridan, Saldaña & Kidman executive produce, along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

