Little Voice: With a Little Apple TV+ Love, This Series Has Potential

Little Voice is a new series on Apple TV+ from Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson. Meant as a love letter to musicals and performance, the series is initially set for ten episodes but chances are good that with those creatives behind the series and the support we know Apple TV+ will show a unique series that could catch on if marketed & promoted properly, this one could keep going for awhile. Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper star, and you can check out the trailer below.

Little Voice Has The Talent To Stick Around For Awhile

From Abrams, Bareilles, and Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Bareilles. A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper, Little Voice follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Whoo boy, that is quite the trailer! This is exactly what this streaming service needs, is a stupid fun premise with the kind of cast and creatives that you can really grab onto and sink your teeth in. After that kind of trailer I am sold and I am in this one for the long haul. What say you? How many seasons do you think the show will run? Six seasons and a movie? I would put good money on it. Look for more on this show as we find out about it…

Okay. Enough.

Look, before we get a ton of messages from people saying, "The show got canceled this week, what is this?"

We know. That is the point we are trying to make here. In this day and age of every studio and cable and even mobile provider having a streaming service, there are countless shows, of all qualities, falling in the cracks. For a company like Apple, they only have themselves to blame. They have no excuse for something like this to happen. Half the planet walks around with one of their devices in their hand/pocket at all times. You can't sit there and tell me there was no way they could have gotten the word out about Little Voice more. I watched the first episode, it was pretty good, certainly good enough to find an audience. These services and the people in charge need to do better jobs at getting the word out plain and simple, that way folks aren't losing jobs for no reason.

