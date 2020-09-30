Locke & Key Season 2 Promotes 2 to Series Regulars, 2 More Join Cast

Less than two weeks after Darby Stanchfield (Nina), Emilia Jones (Kinsey), Connor Jessup (Tyler), and Jackson Robert Scott (Bode) took to social media to announce that production on the second season of Netflix's Locke & Key was getting underway, we're learning who will be joining the Lockes on Netflix's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's horror/fantasy comic book series. First up, Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones will be bumped up from recurring to series regulars for the upcoming season. In addition, Brendan Hines (The Tick) has joined as a new series regular while Liyou Abere (The Boys) will guest star.

Hines' Josh Bennett is a charismatic and mysterious new history teacher at Matheson Academy with a secret agenda. Ashmore's Duncan Locke has a history with the keys, helping guide the Lockes in their battle against Dodge. Jones' Eden Hawkins is a former high school "mean girl" who's now a newly-minted demon- and a surprising new force of antagonism to reckon with. Finally, we have Abere's Amie Bennett, a spirited 11-year-old who becomes fast friends with Bode and an ally against the evil forces threatening the Lockes.

During an interview from earlier this year, co-showrunner Meredith Averill (with Carlton Cuse) detailed what she would change (and keep) if the series was assigned a second set of keys. Proudly preferring "suspense and tension" over "gory and graphic" when it comes to horror, Averill revealed that the second season would retain the first season's tone. But with the kids getting older and also more experienced with the keys and their powers, the topics, situations, and enemies they face will have to grow and deepen: "The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they're the new Keepers of the Keys. With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means. What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old—the age when you age out of magic—what does that mean? What does that look like? We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there's so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we're excited to share."

Averill continued, "Tonally, I think we intend to keep the show the same, but we do want to deepen the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with. The older kids are moving closer to their graduation, and while grief is something that you never fully let go of, the kids are going to be able to begin moving on because, at least for now, they know the truth of what happened to him. If you can believe it, the Locke kids are going to be dealing with things far heavier than the death of their father in season two."

Netflix's adaptation of the horror/fantasy comic book series Locke & Key focuses on the Locke siblings – Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (American Crime's Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) after the gruesome murder of their father, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Standing in their way is a devious demon who also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them. The first season also starred Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Alves, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Felix Mallard, Coby Bird, Sherri Saum, and Eric Graise.