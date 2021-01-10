Locke & Key Star Darby Stanchfield Shares COVID Testing Travel Ordeal

The last time we checked in on production on the second season of Netflix's Locke & Key, it was the middle of December, and production on the second season was getting ready to wrap as the holidays approached. Fans of the series were treated to an early holiday present when the streaming service announced that the series would be returning for a third season (a part of co-showrunner Meredith Averill's overall Netflix deal). So like we said, not a bad way to head into the holiday break. Unfortunately, coming back from holiday break to resume work would prove to be a pretty rough start to the new year for series star Darby Stanchfield– our favorite "social media liaison" to the show who we can't stop praising enough for the way she helps keep the fanbase engaged in the show (especially during these between-seasons times) by offering honest and personal looks at the show that viewers wouldn't normally get.

In this case, Stanchfield relays a story of how delays in COVID testing as she traveled from the US to Toronto, Canada, for more work on the series. What follows is an adventure second only to Indiana Jones crossed with a spy thriller filled with drama, intrigue, and swapping forms of transportation. We don't want to spoil the story (which we copied for easier reading), but let's just say it involves a border crossing by foot:

"A 2021 Story 💥

Just traveled from the US back to Canada to shoot more @lockeandkeynetflix. A covid test is required to get into Canada. I took the test 72 hours ahead of time yet the lab results were not available by the time I was to catch my first flight from the west coast. I was assured they would arrive any minute and would be ready hours later when I arrived in ATL to transfer to a flight to Toronto. But oh NO! The test result didn't come in on time and I couldn't board my second flight to TO. Also the test results expired that night. So if I were to rebook my flight I would have to wait 72 hours in ATL to start all over again getting tested. Our bad ass travel coordinator & producer came up with a plan B. I stayed at a hotel in ATL after spending what seemed like an eternity hunting down my bags in the vast baggage claim that we had yanked off of the TO flight. Then I rebooked a ticket to Buffalo, did a rapid test and another lab test around midnight at the hotel. (We were preparing these tests for a Plan C which included a barrel, a snorkel, and Niagara Falls.) Flew to Buffalo in the morning, was driven to the border to "walk" over (because as of this minute you don't need a test when you enter Canada on foot?!) Then transferred to another car service to drive to TO .. ( I felt like human drug cargo.) Somehow with expired tests and new tests in the works and sweaty piles of papers with work visas and quarantine plans and temperature checks, and a foggy face shield, I was allowed back in! Thank you Canada! Thank you front line workers! PHEW! Never been so relieved to quarantine for 14 days in my life! 😛

Low point was no dinner, no food service available in the hotel that night because of the covid of it all. In the morning there were little turds (?) scattered all down the hotel hallway as I wheeled my bags to avoid rolling over them.

Literal shit show. 😂

Moral of the story: Wear your PPE and always be nice to front line workers no matter if it's going your way or not, and maybe, just maybe, you'll eventually get to where you want to go! 😆"

Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic book series, Netflix's adaptation of the horror/fantasy Locke & Key focuses on the Locke siblings – Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) after the gruesome murder of their father, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Standing in their way is a devious demon who also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them. The first season also starred Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Alves, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Felix Mallard, Coby Bird, Sherri Saum, and Eric Graise. Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones have been promoted to series regulars for the second season, with Brendan Hines (The Tick)as a new series regular and Liyou Abere (The Boys) guest-starring.