Loki Lectures from Tom Hiddleston Helped Owen Wilson Prep for Series

With Loki series creator, head writer, and executive producer Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) enjoying the fruits of a new deal with Disney that will bring him back for a second season (we're assuming there's going to be one) and approximately three months from the series' debut, Owen Wilson is checking in to let fans know how he prepped for his role in the Tom Hiddleston-starring series. During his time as a guest on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Wilson explained that he didn't learn about Loki's backstory via the comics- oh, no. Instead, Wilson found himself a "student" in Hiddleston's "class."

Using "clips from the other movies and how it all fed into this story," Wilson said that "he [Hiddleston] kind of, you know, they were almost like the Loki lectures. And so he, for a couple days walked me through everything and the whole lore." And it sounds like it worked, too: "Tom telling me about it, telling me about his character. And even in the way sometimes that he would describe his character, it was useful for me because my character Mobius in Loki is kind of interviewing him at some point. So it kind of worked doing it that way." Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, a member of is the Time Variance Authority who appears to be "assigned' to time-displaced Loki.

Set for May 2021 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, Loki finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston on the series are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart with Dominique Thorne.