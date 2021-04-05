Loki Official Trailer: Time's Broken So Guess Who Has to Fix It?

Even with a little more than two months to go and a whole lot more of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier still to come, it's never too early for a look at what Disney+ and Marvel Studios have planned for our summers. Of course, that means a look at the official trailer for the Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson-starring series Loki. And in case what's going on hasn't been clear enough up to this point, Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius makes it crystal clear. The God of Mischief touched the Tesseract and messed up time royally. So Mobius and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) are going to have him help them set things right. What could go wrong?

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston on the series are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki:

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time (and after an investors day presentation that yielded a ton of additional information), we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel.

Disney+ has already launched the hugely successful Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie currently underway, and Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, animated anthology series What If…?, the Don Cheadle-starring armor Armor Wars, the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart, and a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special also part of the upcoming line-up.