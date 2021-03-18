Loki Poster Shows Tom Hiddleston's Mischief-Maker Rocking Shock Collar

After impressing viewers with its first live-action series WandaVision and positioned to go two-for-two with this week's Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier taking flight this weekend, Disney+ and Marvel Studios aren't resting on its success. Not with the Tom Hiddleston-starring series Loki set to unleash its timey-wimey mischief on June 11- and now we're getting a better look at Hiddleston's Asgardian in the following key art poster. And only Loki could find a way to look even more dangerous tied up with a shock collar on:

Set for June 2021 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, Loki finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston on the series are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time (and after an investors day presentation that yielded a ton of additional information), we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel.

Disney+ has already launched the hugely successful Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie kicking off this week, and Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, animated anthology series What If…?, the Don Cheadle-starring armor Armor Wars, the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart, and a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special.