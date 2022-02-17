Loki Season 2: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead Tapped to Direct

Well, it sure looks like news on the Loki front has been picking up big time. After hearing from Gugu Mbatha-raw and Owen Wilson that they would be returning for the second season of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring series, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight, Archive 81) will co-direct a majority of the Season 2 episodes, with Eric Martin penning all six episodes, and Hiddleston & Season 1 showrunner/writer Michael Waldron executive producing.

Back in October 2021 during the MCM Comic-Con in London, Loki star Hiddleston reunited with Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and Jonathan Majors ("He Who Remains" aka Kang the Conqueror), where they offered a few tidbits about production on the second season (more on that below) with signs pointing to 2022 being a pretty important year. Two important things jumped out at us. First, Hiddleston appeared to confirm that the second season will pick up immediately after Loki tries to warn Mobius (Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of the multiversal threat that's heading their way (ending his summary of the first season's finale with, "[But] I guess we'll start from there").

So for those of you who aren't big fans of time jumps, you can apparently rest easy. As for when the viewers can expect the second season, DiMartino dropped a clue that we're prefacing should be taken with a ten-pound grain of salt for a possible assumed release time or a tease. When asked what year they would time travel to, DiMartino responded, "2022, to see what happens in 'Loki 2.'" Of course, DiMartino could have been referencing when filming will take place (which would fit the reporting from earlier this week).

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.