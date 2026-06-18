Posted in: TV | Tagged: The Events at Unity Farm

The Events at Unity Farm Set for Series From Batman: Caped Crusader EP

In an interesting move, Batman: Caped Crusader EP Geoffrey Thorne has been tapped to adapt the game The Events at Unity Farm into a series.

Article Summary Geoffrey Thorne, former Batman: Caped Crusader EP, will write and executive produce The Events at Unity Farm TV series.

Titan1Studios is expanding The Events at Unity Farm for TV as the Early Access paranormal game grows its audience.

Thorne called the Unity Farm world rich with surprises, while Titan1 says the adaptation is a natural next step.

The Events at Unity Farm follows Ruth Bowie through time travel, family magic, and a deadly threat closing in.

Titan1Studios announced that Geoffrey Thorne, former executive producer for Batman: Caped Crusader, has been added to The Events at Unity Farm TV series. The news came down from Deadline, confirming that Thorne will both write and executive produce the show alongside his partner, Todd Sharp, through their banner studio, The Winterman Project.

Not much is known about the series' plot, which is based on the video game from Titan1Studios. Which is kind of fitting, because the game itself is in Early Access on Steam, which, for those who don't know, means the full version hasn't even been released. Is it possible they could get the TV show written about the paranormal VR game before the title itself is even finished? We have a couple of quotes from both parties below as we now wait to see which one gets completed first.

Geoffrey Thorne Signs On To Write The New TV Series

"The world of Unity Farm is rich and full of surprises which, to me, a creative with a lifetime immersed in genre media, was like a siren song," said Thorne. "Who wouldn't want to play in this sandbox? The Winterman Project is thrilled to be partnering with Titan1 on bringing the world of Unity Farm to wider media, and I, personally, am both humbled and excited to be the guy who gets to drive."

"As Titan1Studios celebrates our tenth anniversary, our focus is entirely on scaling our core universes for a global audience," said Rathan Moorthy, CEO of Titan1Studios. "The Events at Unity Farm proved that our original IP resonates deeply with fans, and adapting it for TV is the natural next step. Geoff's exceptional vision for this world perfectly complements our ambitious television slate, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this franchise to life alongside him."

About "The Events at Unity Farm"…

Step into the shoes of Ruth Bowie to uncover the mysteries of your family's magic and the ancestral land where it was first activated. To do so, you will travel back in time to a crucial moment in your family's history. But, upon arriving in the past, you quickly discover that something has gone terribly awry. Your grandmother, Alliss, is dead, the farm is under attack, and the Multipocalypse is nigh. The deeper you dig into the family secrets that led you to this moment in time, the more you must rely on the gadgets and spell book left behind by your great-grandmother, Liv Bowie, in order to ward off The Risen Dead, the bosses that control them, and the Portal Creature lurking in the lake.

All the while, hearing whispers from relatives you've never met. Are you going crazy? Is it a side effect of time travel? Or, perhaps, magic? Should trust the information you're getting. Will it lead you to success or into danger? And to make matters worse, you find yourself slowly being erased from the timeline by the dark presence responsible for these discrepancies in history. You've got to reawaken the Ancient Portal and resurrect Ghost Alliss before you too become an eternal captive of Unity Farm.

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