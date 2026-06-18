Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Season 3: Jacinto, Mortimer & McKenzie Set for Recurring Roles

Manny Jacinto, Emily Mortimer, and Thomasin McKenzie have reportedly joined the cast of Prime Video's Fallout Season 3 in recurring roles.

Back in May, we learned that Emmy winner Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld) had joined the cast of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 3. In addition, it was announced that Annabel O'Hagan and Dave Register had been upped to series regulars. We can now add Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte), Emily Mortimer (Doll & Em), and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) to that list, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that all three are set for recurring roles.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of 'Fallout,'" offered Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, last May when the news was first announced. "Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of 'Fallout,' well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two."

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

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