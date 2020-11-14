Loki, WandaVision & Falcon: Marvel Studios EVP Offers Series Updates

With Disney+'s Paul Bettany–Elizabeth Olsen-starring live-action series WandaVision now set to hit streaming screens on January 15, 2021 (slightly missing the projected December 2020 expectation), we got to wondering what's going on with some of the other shows on the Marvel Studios' programming slate- and it didn't take long to get an answer. In a translated interview with Clarin, Marvel Studios Executive Vice-President Victoria Alonso was asked to offer some updates on how things are looking when it comes to WandaVision as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Before offering a production update, Alonso confirmed that Falcon takes place after Avengers: Endgame but the translation was much more interesting when it came to Loki. If Alonso is saying that the series "has stories of what happens after 'Endgame'" it could mean that it takes place after the film, but we've been told time and time again that the Tom Hiddleston-starring project would have time travel as a major aspect of it so we're going with the translation at face value. Ad for how filming's going, Alonso says that Falcon is "finished filming" while WandaVision is "almost, almost, almost finished" and Loki still has "four or five weeks to go."

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.