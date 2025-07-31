Posted in: Hulu, Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2025 Day 1 Guide: Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs & More

Here's what you need to know to check out the first day of Hulu's Lollapalooza livestream, with Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs, and others.

Article Summary Lollapalooza 2025 kicks off in Chicago with Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs headlining Day 1.

Catch over 170 live performances from emerging stars and top artists across four packed festival days.

Hulu streams the festival live—subscription required for full event access on two dedicated channels.

Day 1 livestream begins at 12:00 PM ET; check the schedule for must-see acts and performance times.

Kicking off today and taking over Chicago's Grant Park through Sunday, August 3rd, one of the biggest musical festivals of the year is going live this afternoon – and here's what you need to know about the first day of Hulu's Lollapalooza livestream. This year's lineup includes 170 performances spanning emerging talent, big-name headliners, and nostalgic favorites. We're talking A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Rüfüs Du Sol, Sabrina Carpenter, Foster the People, Korn, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, and many, many more. Here's a look at the official line-up for the four-day musical celebration, followed by what you need to know to check it out and who's on tap for the first day.

How Can I Livestream "Lollapalooza"? You're going to need to be a Hulu subscriber to get access to two channels' worth of coverage (with deals for you to check out). Of course, you can always keep an eye on social media for more "personalized" coverage (translation: cool s**t that usually doesn't make the official stream).

What Time Does "Lollapalooza" Start? Performances kick off at 12:00 PM ET, though refer to the schedule below for the times that Hulu's two channels will begin livestreaming.

Lollapalooza Live: Day #1 (Thursday, July 31, 2025): Channel 1

Durand Bernarr (5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT)

The Blessed Madonna (5:45 PM ET, 4:45 PM CT, 2:45 PM PT)

Barry Can't Swim (6:50 PM ET, 5:50 PM CT, 3:50 PM PT)

Gracie Abrams (8:00 PM ET, 7:00 PM CT, 5:00 PM PT)

Cage The Elephant (9:10 PM ET, 8:10 PM CT, 6:10 PM PT)

HEADLINER: Tyler, The Creator (10:15 PM ET, 9:15 PM CT, 7:15 PM PT)

Mau P (11:35 PM ET, 10:35 PM CT, 8:35 PM PT)

Lollapalooza Live: Day #1 (Thursday, July 31, 2025): Channel 2

Prospa (5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT)

Sierra Ferrell (5:50 PM ET, 4:50 PM CT, 2:50 PM PT)

Magdalena Bay (7:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM CT, 4:00 PM PT)

Cloonee (8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT)

Royel Otis (9:00 PM ET, 8:00 PM CT, 6:00 PM PT)

HEADLINER: Luke Combs (10:05 PM ET, 9:05 PM CT, 7:05 PM PT)

Dom Dolla (11:40 PM ET, 10:40 PM CT, 8:40 PM PT)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!