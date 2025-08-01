Posted in: Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2025 Day 2 Viewing Guide: Olivia Rodrigo, Korn & More

Here's what you need to know to check out the second day of Hulu's Lollapalooza 2025 livestream (with Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, and many others).

After kicking off the first day of musical festivities at Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday and running until Sunday, August 3rd, one of the biggest musical festivals of the year is throwing open the gates once again. But don't you worry because we have what you need to know about the second day of Hulu's Lollapalooza livestream. This year's lineup includes 170 performances spanning emerging talent, big-name headliners, and nostalgic favorites. We're talking A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Rüfüs Du Sol, Sabrina Carpenter, Foster the People, Korn, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, and many, many more. Here's a look at the official line-up for the four-day musical celebration, followed by what you need to know to check out the fun, who's on tap for the second day on the streamer's two channels, and more.

How Can I Livestream "Lollapalooza"? You're going to need to be a Hulu subscriber to get access to two channels' worth of coverage (with deals for you to check out). Of course, you can always keep an eye on social media for more "personalized" coverage (translation: cool s**t that usually doesn't make the official stream).

What Time Does "Lollapalooza" Start? Performances kick off at 12:00 PM ET, though refer to the schedule below for the times that Hulu's two channels will begin livestreaming.

Lollapalooza Live: Day #2 (Friday, August 1, 2025): Channel 1

Ravyn Lenae (5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT)

T Pain (6:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM CT, 3:15 PM PT)

Foster The People (7:20 PM ET, 6:20 PM CT, 4:20 PM PT)

Bleachers (8:30 PM ET, 7:30 PM CT, 5:30 PM PT)

HEADLINER: Olivia Rodrigo (9:40 PM ET, 8:40 PM CT, 6:40 PM PT)

HEADLINER: KoRn (11:15 PM ET, 10:15 PM CT, 8:15 PM PT)

Knock2 (12:50 PM ET, 11:50 PM CT, 9:50 PM PT)

Lollapalooza Live: Day #2 (Friday, August 1, 2025): Channel 2

Isabel LaRosa (5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT)

Murda Beatz (5:45 PM ET, 4:45 PM CT, 2:45 PM PT)

Amaarae (6:40 PM ET, 5:40 PM CT, 3:40 PM PT)

BUNT. (7:45 PM ET, 6:45 PM CT, 4:45 PM PT)

DJO (8:50 PM ET, 7:50 PM CT, 6:50 PM PT)

ISOxo (10:00 PM ET, 9:00 PM CT, 7:00 PM PT)

Wallows (11:20 PM ET, 10:20 PM CT, 8:20 PM PT)

