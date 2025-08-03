Posted in: Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2025 Day 4 Preview: Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Rocky & More

Here's what you need to know about the final day of Hulu's Lollapalooza livestream (with Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Rocky, Katseye, and more).

Article Summary Lollapalooza 2025 wraps up Day 4 with headliners Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky in Grant Park, Chicago.

Watch over a dozen live performances via Hulu's exclusive two-channel Lollapalooza livestream coverage.

Sunday’s setlist includes Katseye, Rebecca Black, Martin Garrix, Remi Wolf, The Marías, Dominic Fike, and more.

Performances begin at 12:00 PM ET; here's a look at when Hulu's livestream gets underway.

Over at Chicago's Grant Park, it's two down and two to go in terms of the four-day music festival Lollapalooza 2025. Kicking off this past Thursday and running through tomorrow, one of the biggest musical festivals of the year is throwing open the gates for its third day – and we're here to make sure you have all of the intel you need to check out Hulu's two-channel livestream coverage. This year's lineup includes 170 performances spanning emerging talent, big-name headliners, and nostalgic favorites: A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Rüfüs Du Sol, Sabrina Carpenter, Foster the People, Korn, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, and many, many more. Here's a look at the official line-up for the four-day musical celebration, followed by what you need to know to check out the lineup on tap for Saturday.

How Can I Livestream "Lollapalooza"? You're going to need to be a Hulu subscriber to get access to two channels' worth of coverage (with deals for you to check out). Of course, you can always keep an eye on social media for more "personalized" coverage (translation: cool s**t that usually doesn't make the official stream).

What Time Does "Lollapalooza" Start? Performances kick off at 12:00 PM ET, though refer to the schedule below for the times that Hulu's two channels will begin livestreaming.

Lollapalooza Live: Day #4 (Sunday, August 3, 2025): Channel 1

Nimino (5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT)

BOYNEXTDOOR (5:40 PM ET, 4:40 PM CT, 2:40 PM PT)

Katseye (6:50 PM ET, 5:50 PM CT, 3:50 PM PT)

Rebecca Black (7:45 PM ET, 6:45 PM CT, 4:45 PM PT)

Mariah The Scientist (8:50 PM ET, 7:50 PM CT, 5:50 PM PT)

HEADLINER: Sabrina Carpenter (10:00 PM ET, 9:00 PM CT, 7:00 PM PT)

HEADLINER: A$AP Rocky (11:25 PM ET, 10:25 PM CT, 8:25 PM PT)

Lollapalooza Live: Day #4 (Sunday, August 3, 2025): Channel 2

Marlon Hoffstadt (5:15 PM ET, 4:15 PM CT, 2:15 PM PT)

Remi Wolf (6:20 PM ET, 5:20 PM CT, 3:20 PM PT)

Finneas (7:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM CT, 5:00 PM PT)

Isaiah Rashad (8:10 PM ET, 7:10 PM CT, 5:10 PM PT)

The Marías (9:15 PM ET, 8:15 PM CT, 6:15 PM PT)

Dominic Fike (10:25 PM ET, 9:25 PM CT, 7:25 PM PT)

Martin Garrix (11:30 PM ET, 10:30 PM CT, 8:30 PM PT)

