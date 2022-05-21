Love, Victor: Hulu Original Series Debuts Final Season Trailer

Hulu's original series, Love, Victor is closing in on its final season with the premiere landing in the midst of Pride month on June 15th. We're celebrating the arrival of some images from the third & final season along with a trailer.

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri. The film's original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are serving as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy. Love, Victor is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The description of the first episode of Love, Victor Season 3 reads, "Victor makes his choice between Benji and Rahim. Mia and Andrew reunite with her estranged mother to get answers. Felix and Pilar begin their new romance, while Lake and Lucy spend the night getting closer." Cimino is back playing Victor and can be seen in the first two seasons now available to stream on Hulu right now before the final season's premiere. Here's to more amazing queer and LGBTQ+ centered content in television, as well as media's future. Let us know in the comments below what you hope to see happen in the final season of Love, Victor!