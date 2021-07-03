Lovecraft Country S02: Misha Green Clarifies What The Whitelands Are

After HBO announced on Friday that it wasn't moving forward on a second season of series creator & EP Misha Green's adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country, Green took to Twitter to share a "taste" of the Season 2 "bible" that offered an intriguing tease as to what would've been in store for the series. In the sample that Green first shared on Friday, viewers saw that the second season would've been set in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we saw how the "Sovereign States of America" was divided between Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy along with the hashtag "#noconfederate."

Then on Saturday, Green looked to clarify what "The Whitelands" were, and let's just say that it's a place that only The Walking Dead fans would love. In the description below, we learn that a zombie population was "one price" of "The Origin" spell. Now overrun completely by zombies, The Whitelands serve as a deadly "border between the South, West, and Northern territories" are located (with the "X" denoting "where 'The Source' will appear"). Here's a look at Green's full description followed by a look at the original tweet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crafting Lovecraft Country | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc2mYsc1agk)

Joining Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett were Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.

