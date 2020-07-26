Lovecraft Country SDCC Sneak Preview: Rising Tides Prove Dire Warning

With only three weeks to go until Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip to find Black's missing father and claim a family legacy in HBO's Lovecraft Country, Majors, Smollett-Bell, and Vance joined moderator Sarah Rodman (executive editor, Entertainment Weekly) and cast members Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, and Abbey Lee took part in a panel at this weekend's Comic-Con@Home.

Over the course of the panel, the cast offered viewers not only background on their characters and Matt Ruff's work but also how the series has many themes and narratives that are as relevant today as ever before. And while the presentation began with another look at the trailer, it wrapped up with a sneak preview that sets the precise tone we were looking for from the adaptation (starts at the 41:06 mark).

Viewers counting down the days until HBO's upcoming supernatural drama Lovecraft Country premiere (that's August 16, in case you forgot) received a special treat on Friday: the official trailer for the highly-anticipated series (and one that's been on Bleeding Cool's radar for some time). Adapted from Matt Ruff's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name by showrunner/EP Misha Green (Underground), EP Jordan Peele (Get Out), and EP J.J. Abrams, Lovecraft Country introduces us to Koren war vet Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father and claim a family legacy.

Joining Vance, Majors, and Smollett-Bell are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.