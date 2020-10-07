Lucifer Co-Showrunner Joe Henderson Signals Season 6 Filming Start

Earlier this week, we reported on Lucifer star Tom Ellis' update from the set of the popular Netflix series (more on that below) as a signal that the team was back to work under now COVID safety protocols. On Tuesday, co-showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed where exactly they are with filming. Taking to Twitter, Henderson revealed that Tuesday was the first official day of filming for the sixth and final season. With eighteen final episodes set to spread out over the course of the second half of the fifth season and then the sixth season, the series was expected to charge ahead with production on both seasons in one haul to avoid the chances of more COVID-related delays.

Here's a look at Henderson's tweet, where he also takes a moment to offer the team thanks for a fifth season that looks to have a sweet "kickass finale":

Today is our first day of shooting #Lucifer season 6! So happy we've finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix! Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale!! — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

To be able to head back into production, Henderson, Ellis, and the rest of the cast, crew, and creative team had to make sure that they were properly masked and shielded, maintaining constant proper social distancing, getting tested daily, and even reducing the number of people on set at any given time. Co-star Lesley-Ann Brandt offered some perspective on what a day's like when reposting an Instagram post from Ellis (more on that in a minute): "We worked last week in over 100 degrees. Doing stunts."

So with everything that the team's going through, Ellis took to Instagram to post an important question: if a television show can be this concerned about the health, safety, and well-being of its people, why can't Donald Trump? He makes an excellent point. Then again, considering how long "President Viral Load" sat around and did nothing while the pandemic spread across the country and around the world, is anyone surprised that Trump became a one-man super-spreader and The White House became a petri dish? But since he's a POtuS, he'll get a level of health care that's going to cost a helluva' lot more than his $750 federal income tax payment.

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?