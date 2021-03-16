Lucifer Co-Showrunner Marks Final Table Read; Neil Gaiman Thanks Team

With production winding down on the sixth and final season of Netflix's Lucifer, we've been checking in with series stars Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and others, as well as writer Chris Rafferty and more from the other side of the camera to not just get updates but to also chronicle the experience as best we can for the loyal Lucifans out there. This time around, co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson is offering an update- with none other than Neil Gaiman (American Gods) stepping up to offer some kind words.

On Monday, Henderson tweeted that they just had the final table read ever for the series- but because of spoilers (?!?), he couldn't post an image from it so instead? A very cool look at the very first post-pilot table read:

Just had the final table read of #Lucifer ever. All the emotions. Love this incredible family. Since I can't share a picture of it for spoiler reasons, here is the first table read (after the pilot). We've come a long way… pic.twitter.com/Qw8quCJNT7 — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 15, 2021

Gaiman followed that up with some kind words to the entire team for taking the character he created with Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg (first introduced in 1989's The Sandman #4) and making him their own over the course of six seasons (and two homes):

I am so proud of the #Lucifer team, and what they've accomplished. (It's like being proud of your kid when they are all grown up and you know you have almost nothing to do with their success and happiness.But you are happy anyway.) https://t.co/cn1LtzoE47 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 16, 2021

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return, here's a look back at two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last year, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first nine of ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.